Georgia-Missouri announced as school's 2023 homecoming game

ATHENS, Ga. — The annual Georgia homecoming football game is now set for Saturday, Nov. 4 when the Dawgs host the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium

Homecoming weekend is one of the more popular weekends in Athens, as a plethora of activities will be taking place throughout the week and weekend -- including the Homecoming Parade and crowning of the homecoming king and queen which will be announced at halftime of the game.