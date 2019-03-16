UGA basketball coach Tom Crean added another gem to his 2019 recruiting class on Friday, reportedly securing the commitment of 4-star prospect Christian Brown.

At 6 foot 6 inches and 200 pounds, the senior Brown (Oak Hill Academy in Virginia) stands out as one of the country's best small forwards.

Brown's presence on the wing should be enhanced by Crean's February coup of landing Anthony Edwards, the nation's top-ranked shooting guard.

Rivals.com lists Edwards as the No. 2 overall recruit of 2019, trailing only behind Duke commit Vernon Carey Jr.

Speaking of Rivals, UGA currently ranks 12th nationally with its 2019 recruiting class, highlighted by Edwards and Brown.

