STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Following notable performances at the Opening’s Atlanta Regional, Jamil Burroughs of McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Nazir Stackhouse of Columbia High School (Decatur, Ga.) — Class of 2020 defensive tackles and Georgia commits — reaffirmed their commitments to the Bulldogs.

As a bonus, they're apparently assisting Georgia in its efforts to put together another top-tier class for next year.

"Andy Boykin and Myles Murphy—let’s go!" exclaimed Burroughs, the nation's No. 81 overall prospect for his class, and No. 10 in the state, when asked who he’s hoping to "bring with" him to Georgia.

"Same thing — Andy Boykin and Myles Murphy," replied Stackhouse, the nation’s No. 184 overall prospect, and No. 18 in the state. "I'm also trying for Bryan Bresee."

"Oh, yeah, Bryan! C’mon, Bryan, stop playing!" Burroughs added with a laugh, as if he was speaking directly to Bresee.

Among the Class of 2020 rankings, Bresee (Damascus, Md.) currently owns the No. 6 overall slot, Murphy (Powder Springs, Ga.) has a slot at No. 11, and Boykin (LaGrange, Ga.) stands at 243rd overall.

All three players are strongside defensive ends and currently undecided on where they’ll attend school.

Burroughs and Stackhouse were also planning to visit a Georgia practice this week, prompting the question of what did each commit hope to gain from their upcoming visit to Athens?

"Well, when I get up there (UGA), I'm basically looking for a way to get better," said Stackhouse, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds. "Kirby (head coach Kirby Smart) already has his players developing, so I just want to also develop as a player. So, when I get up there, I'm looking at the [defensive] line, and I'm looking at their technique."

Burroughs, listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, said he's also hoping to further his development when he visits, adding, “I'm also looking at all the players— underclassmen and upperclassmen — and I'm looking at how they perform on the field, and how they act off the field.”

Still, like many highly touted prospects who have already committed to a program, Burroughs plans to take all of his official visits.

His top three schools are Georgia, obviously, followed by LSU and Alabama. Notably, Burroughs claims that other programs have actually been recruiting him harder, after committing to Georgia more than seven months ago.

"I'm just having fun with the recruiting process because I only get this one opportunity [to enjoy the process], so I’m having fun with it," Burroughs said. "But, I last visited UGA probably a month ago — and it was then that I felt that I could always feel at home [at UGA]."

As for Stackhouse, who has been committed to Georgia for nearly a year and a half, he too plans on taking his official visits.

Still, staying committed to the “G” throughout the process is also in his plans.

"For my official visits, number one is obviously Georgia, and then I was going to go to Alabama and Tennessee. That’s my top three," Stackhouse said. "All the schools put out the red carpet [for recruits], so the recruiting process can be really tricky. But my heart is into the 'G.'"