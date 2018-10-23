BY ANTHONY DASHER, UGASPORTS.COM

ATHENS, Ga.–Having a bye week gave Kirby Smart and No. 7-ranked Georgia an opportunity to work out the numerous kinks that plagued the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) in their 36-16 loss to LSU two weeks ago.

Mission accomplished?

With No. 9 Florida (6-1, 4-1) up next Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Smart certainly hopes so.

"I don't know if we'll know that. I mean, we worked hard at stopping the run up front, controlling the line of scrimmage, tackling, a lot of pass (protection) offensively," Smart said. "We tried to work really hard on special teams, directional kicking, a lot of things that we have to improve on.

"Those are all really critical. But I don't know if you honestly know that until you get out there and play another game, because you can only see so much at practice. I certainly hope the work we put in pays dividends in the areas that we focused on."

Florida, meanwhile, comes into Saturday's contest on a roll (CBS game at 3:30 p.m. EST).

After dropping their conference opener to Kentucky in Week 2, the Gators have reeled off five straight victories, including a 27-19 win over LSU and comeback triumph at Vanderbilt (down 21-3 early).

First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen likes where his team currently stands, and why shouldn't he?

Georgia, Florida and Kentucky currently share identical conference records within the SEC East (4-1), with the Bulldogs and Wildcats each controlling their own destiny, as it pertains to the division crown.

Kentucky and Georgia meet next week in Lexington.

In other words, the Gators need to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday and then reflexively root for Smart's squad against the Wildcats, knowing sole possession of first place in the East could be on the line.

"If you said, 'Hey, 6-1 going into the Georgia game, take it or leave it,' I might take it. I would love to be 7-0, to be honest with you, but if you threw that out there, I might, like on the game shows you hit the button, I might consider hitting that button right there and taking it," Mullen said. "So, honestly what I'm most pleased with is how our team has kind of bought into what we're trying to do.

"Honestly, I think the results have helped that buy-in. You know, when you look, they're acting like a football team. They're playing hard, they're giving great effort, they're seeing how practice translates to games.”

For Georgia, it's all about regaining the confidence the team played with in September and early October, prior to the debacle in Baton Rouge.

So far, players have said all the right things, claiming they've already put the LSU game in the rear-view mirror and are solely focused on the Gators.

"They know what's at stake for this game, and they know that this is going to be a physical, tough battle," Smart said of his players. "Two teams that are well coached and two talented teams. Most of our kids know their kids. It won't be about what we say or how we say it. It'll be about who plays well on the field and who controls the line of scrimmage that will be the key to this game."

On Day 93 of @UGASportscom's 100-Day Countdown of Plays, we feature simply the greatest play in #UGA football history—the @buckbelue8-to-Lindsay Scott 93-yard TD which defeated Florida in 1980:

