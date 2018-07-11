BY JAKE REUSE

UGA was left empty-handed in early August when Georgia Military College defensive back DJ Daniel surprised many with his decision to commit to South Carolina.

On Tuesday evening, the Bulldogs finally got their man.

When speaking to Chris Lambert of UGASports.com, Daniel confirmed his new plan of de-committing from the Gamecocks and subsequently aligning with Georgia.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, formerly of Spalding High School in Griffin, expects to enroll in December and battle for the position left behind by experienced corner Deandre Baker.

"I went with my head and not my heart on that. Carolina was my head, and Georgia was my heart,” Daniel told Lambert.

Daniel becomes Georgia's 16th commitment of the Class of 2019 and the second defensive back in the cycle, joining Texas defensive back Lewis Cine.

