It's early in the recruiting process for Class of 2021 Grayson running back Phil Mafah, but the Georgia Bulldogs have already taken a keen interest.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound ball carrier is returning the favor and planning a return trip to Athens.

"Great running backs come out of Georgia and when I actually got a chance to meet Dell McGee, he was a really nice guy," Mafah said. "He just really genuinely cared about us and he just showed a lot of interest. I'm just trying to find when I'm free and find a practice date I can go up there. I'm trying to be up for G-Day."

McGee's influence has already been felt heavily.

"I mean, he's a really good coach who really cares about his running backs. When I was at Georgia he made sure that I was really treated well," Mafah said. "He just always kept an eye on me and it just showed that he really cared about us."

Metro Atlanta's blue-chip recruits for 2020, 2021 VALDOSTA ATH JAHEIM BELL (Class of 2020) STEPHENSON RB DEONDRE JACKSON (Class of 2020) HILLGROVE DE MYLES MURPHY (Class of 2020) TROUP COUNTY DE ANDY BOYKIN (Class of 2020) DARLINGTON OT TATE RATLEDGE (Class of 2020) MCEACHERN DT JAMIL BURROUGHS (Class of 2020) COLQUITT COUNTY RB DAIJUN EDWARDS (Class of 2020) MARIETTA OLB B.J. OJULARI (Class of 2020) MCEACHERN QB CARLOS DEL RIO (Class of 2021) MARIETTA TE ARIK GILBERT (Class of 2020) GRAYSON RB PHIL MAFAH (Class of 2021) HEBRON CHRISTIAN QB COLTEN GAUTHIER (Class of 2021) MCEACHERN RB JORDON SIMMONS (Class of 2020) STEPHENSON DT NAZIR STACKHOUSE (Class of 2020) DENMARK QB AARON MCLAUGHLIN (left, Class of 2021) / QB CARLOS DEL RIO CAMDEN COUNTY OT MICAH MORRIS (Class of 2021) LANIER OLB PHILLIP WEBB (Class of 2020)

McGee's success in Athens speaks for itself.

"It just shows that they're doing something right. It shows that they're preparing their running backs for the next level and it's just nice to see success," Mafah said.

In fact, the young running back models his game after one of Georgia's recent greats.

"Yeah, I really like how Nick Chubb runs the ball. I think he stays low in his center of gravity," Mafah said. "I try to do the same and I don't really try to make any moves. I just try to do whatever comes to mind."

RELATED

It's not just about the running backs in Athens, though.

Kirby Smart has also taken a particular interest in Mafah.

"Coach, when I met him, he was really a good guy, too. Also, he really cared about me," the rising junior said.

"Like when I was there, we had a one-on-one conversation, me and my dad, and he just talked about how he liked me and he saw my film. He was just talking about how much ... like he was really describing me as a running back so it showed that he really put into recruiting me.

Mafah admits the Bulldogs changed his perspective on recruiting.

"I cherish every single offer, but Georgia just showed me that I'm really in this, like I've gotta take this more seriously. I gotta get focused and I'm just happy for every single offer and it just makes me realize I just gotta stay humble and work," Mafah said.

Meanwhile, Georgia's largest cross-conference rival is working many of the same angles.

"Auburn was a great visit. I liked the family feel there," Mafah said. "There was a lot of coaches that played at Auburn that came back to coach, so it just showed me the family aspect and how much they're connected and I really liked that."