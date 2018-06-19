ATHENS, Ga. -- Julian Nixon may be young, but a stranger to the recruiting game he is not. A rising sophomore, Nixon is a 6-foot-4 receiver out of Centennial High School and has received offers from some of the top programs in the nation, including Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia.

The in-state Bulldogs just happened to get in first, as Georgia offered him a scholarship this past January.

“I’m a Georgia boy, so that means a lot just to get it,” Nixon told UGASports.com. “That being my first one, just special.”

Even with the attention that Nixon has garnered from other top programs, expect the Dawgs to stay near the top of his list.

“Georgia will always be like a top school of mine just because they offered me first, and I like Georgia, so I’ll always be a Georgia boy, I guess,” Nixon said.

Georgia’s wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton and its running backs Dell McGee have been Nixon’s main contacts in Athens.

“They just tell me to keep grinding, get better throughout these three more years,” Nixon said, “ Make your life decision, not just based off like how good that college is -- have a relationship and base it off of life after sports, kinda. That really hits home, ‘cause they care about me.”

Nixon has made it clear that he wants to stay close to home.

“Georgia and Auburn are probably the main two schools that recruit me hard,” Nixon said.

The Clemson Tigers are also making a push for Nixon, thanks to receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I like Clemson a lot,” Nixon said, “I’ve been to their campus, it’s really nice. Kind of like Georgia, just like life after sports a lot. I like how they talk about that, care about me.”

Relationships will play a key role in the next few years as these schools vie for Nixon’s commitment.

“My relationships with the players that are already at the college, and my relationship with players that are committing to the same school,” Nixon said. “If they’re good, good degree and education, (it will kind of matter).”

Nixon will be one that Dawg fans will want to keep an eye on for the next three seasons.

© 2018 WXIA