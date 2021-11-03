Role of UGA's James Cook in the offense this season

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia running back James Cook is primed to be the latest Bulldog to find success in Athens.
Cook, a senior running back from Miami, Florida, rushed for 303 yards on 45 carries in eight games in 2020.
He also was effective in Georgia’s passing game last season where he caught 16 catches for 225 yards.
Many assume that Zamir White will be the leader in this backfield in 2021. White ran the ball 144 times for 779 times and 11 touchdowns.
On the daily Locked On Bulldogs podcast, hosts Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe talk about Cook and his role in the offense this season.
“I have talked often about how I want to see more than Zamir White in the backfield. I mean rotation, not necessarily having multiple running backs in the backfield,” Shamblin said. “I want to see Zamir take a 1b or 2 in this backfield. I would love to see James Cook be our bell cow. I would love it, and here’s why I would love it. Because if we are talking bell cow, I think this year, with the four running backs that we have seen, they are going to be the same four this year. I don’t think we are going to lean as mush disproportionately on White this year.”
“Give me James Cook having one or two less carries than White,” Shamblin added. “We’re not talking about 30 carries a game. We aren’t talking about Herschel Walker. We are talking about ten carries a game and that makes you the bell cow in this offense.”
Listen to the podcast below.