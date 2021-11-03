Role of UGA's James Cook in the offense this season

“I have talked often about how I want to see more than Zamir White in the backfield. I mean rotation, not necessarily having multiple running backs in the backfield,” Shamblin said. “I want to see Zamir take a 1b or 2 in this backfield. I would love to see James Cook be our bell cow. I would love it, and here’s why I would love it. Because if we are talking bell cow, I think this year, with the four running backs that we have seen, they are going to be the same four this year. I don’t think we are going to lean as mush disproportionately on White this year.”