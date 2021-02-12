Yes, UGA running back James Cook is the brother of Minnesota Vikings player Dalvin Cook

James Cook is a running back for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. His older brother, Dalvin, is a running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

ATLANTA — As the University of Georgia Takes on Alabama Saturday in the SEC Championship, one of the most highly anticipated games in college football, some are wondering if a certain player on the Bulldogs' team is related to an NFL player who bears the same last name.

UGA's James Cook is, in fact, related to NFL star and Minnesota Vikings player Dalvin Cook, according to Georgia Football's website.

The pair of brothers are Miami, Florida natives and they even play the same position — running back.

James is four years younger than his older brother, 26-year-old Dalvin. The 5-foot-11, 190 pound running back came to Georgia in 2018 after graduating high school. The school's website states he has played in all UGA games to date, notably with 10 carries for 46 yards in a win over Florida, including Georgia's first touchdown of the day.

Dalvin, on the other hand, is a former All-American at Florida State University.

In an Oct. 2020 interview with the Athens Banner-Herald, Dalvin said he has "big expectations" for his little brother.

"I’ve got big expectations for him, bigger shoes than anybody can imagine for him and he can imagine for himself. He knows how hard I am on him, how hard I push him. I think he’s just scratching the surface of the things you’re going to see," Dalvin told the Athens Banner-Herald.