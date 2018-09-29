There are two ways to view UGA's 38-12 home victory over Tennessee on Saturday:

The optimist would praise the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs for being efficient, physical, controlling and quick on their feet ... namely tight end Isaac Nauta and his crazy fumble-recovery touchdown in the first quarter (more on this later).

The pessimist, in turn, would point to how Georgia played down to its competition for long stretches, letting the Volunteers (2-3, 0-2 in SEC) hang around for a while, before pulling away in the end.

And in this case, the conflicting sides might be right.

It's hard to poke holes into UGA's overall effort and execution, given how Tennessee barely eclipsed 200 yards of total offense (209, to be exact).

First Justin Fields throws a huge block to spring Holyfield for a big run. Then he takes the ball into the endzone for a TD.



Citing one incredulous play, though, it's fair to wonder what happened on Ty Chandler's 35-yard touchdown reception, where the Vols tailback caught a short pass ... and then ran through the heart of the Dawgs defense for a shockingly easy score.

On the other side of the ball, quarterbacks Jake Fromm (16 of 22 for 185 yards) and Justin Fields (two rushing touchdowns) capitalized on various opportunities during crucial times, helping the offense produce 30-plus points for the fifth time this season.

And don't forget about the cavalcade of ball carriers who helped UGA amass 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns ... on 50 clock-chewing rushes.

The backfield star: D'Andre Swift (72 total yards) rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

So, what's the problem here? From our perspective, it's one internal concern and three outside factors:

a) Fromm technically didn't commit any turnovers, but the 'mistakes' were also tangible.

The sophomore missed receivers on two potential long touchdowns; and if it wasn't for Nauta's heads-up assistance on the sack/strip fumble in the first quarter ... Tennessee might have gotten some early mojo from a fumble-recovery TD.

Instead, Nauta transformed a borderline-disastrous play into a 31-yard touchdown run, which didn't even account for the extra 10 yards of running ... behind the line of scrimmage.

Either way, Nauta should be a hero in Athens for many years to come.

Thanks to YouTube.

b) Georgia fans are quick to check out Alabama highlights every Saturday, since both programs are likely on a collision course for the SEC title game (and beyond?)?

As such, it's perfectly reasonable to want the Dawgs (3-0 in SEC play) to dissect the opposition, Crimson Tide-style, even if the in-game circumstances are markedly different.

c) At one point last Saturday, Florida was leading Tennessee by 30 points in the second half–at Knoxville.

So, once again, UGA fans might have envisioned a similarly thorough shakedown of Tennessee in Athens, since the Volunteers are in the early stages of a massive rebuilding (under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt).

**The experts in Las Vegas didn't do any favors for head coach Kirby Smart, installing UGA as 30 1/2-point favorites for an SEC rivalry game.

For better context, the Dawgs had a similar betting line as favorites for Middle Tennessee two weeks ago ... the same Blue Raiders who lost to Vanderbilt by 28 points.

And the same Vandy squad which needlessly tussled with Tennessee State on Saturday.

Up next for 5-0 Georgia: Vandy ventures to Athens next week, leading in to the Oct. 13 mega-showdown with No. 5 LSU (in Baton Rouge).

