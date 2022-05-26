UGA, Kirby Smart discussing new contract

UGA's Athletic Association Board of Directors acknowledged the talks Thursday in a release outlining the topics of their annual spring meeting.

ATHENS, Ga. — UGA's newly-minted national-championship winning head coach is beginning discussions on a new deal.

The school acknowledged the discussions in a release Thursday outlining the topics that arose at the annual spring meeting for the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors.

"During a closed meeting, the Board discussed new contracts for head football coach Kirby Smart and (Athletic Director Josh) Brooks, though no action was taken," the release said.

Brooks also provided a statement on the contract negotiations with Smart: "It’s just going through the process, taking your time. This is an important contract for him (Smart) and for us, so it’s just all the little details. It’s typical stuff, nothing out of the ordinary. We’ve worked closely with his agent, and it’s been a great process."

The Bulldogs coach last had his contract restructured in 2018 with a 7-year, $49 million deal.

That contract runs through 2024, and calls for him to make $7.3 million next year and $7.4 million the following year.

He also earned a $700,000 bonus for winning the national championship last year, and with other bonuses - such as for winning SEC Coach of the Year - his total payout soared past $8 million.