Georgia shifts gears as they prepare for road matchup with Mississippi State

Georgia and Mississippi State kickoff at 7 p.m on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Coming off a big 27-13 win over No.1 Tennessee on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned the page as they begin to prepare for Mississippi State.

"We opened our start of work on Mississippi State today. Took a day in the bye week to work towards these guys," UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart said.

Smart said that Mississippi State is different in two ways - and that the Bulldogs will be studying up on their defense and adjusting their game to their offense.

"Offensively, obviously, they're very different. And people would probably think they're similar to Tennessee. But they're really not similar to Tennessee," Smart said. "So it's become a third week of facing a different kind of offense in terms of what they do offensively."

The Dawgs took advantage of a home-field advantage on Saturday that forced Tennessee into 7 false start penalties.

This weekend, Smart's team knows the shoe is on the other foot as they head on the road into a tough environment in Starkville.

"I mean, they're passionate. I can't say that it's unique because every SEC school, I feel, is that way," said Smart. "It's a rural community that everybody comes from afar and everybody's sold-out and in love with their football team. That's what they have to hang their hat on, their pride in, which is usually indicative of all SEC schools."