Here's where to find UGA National Championship gear if the Bulldogs win

ATLANTA — Several stores will reopen across Georgia to sell merchandise if the Bulldogs can pull off a win against the Crimson Tide Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here's a look at where you'll be able to find UGA gear in Georgia.

Academy

If Georgia is victorious all Atlanta area Academy stores will reopen immediately after the game to sell UGA National Championship shirts, hats and novelty items. The stores will remain open until the last customer is helped or the store runs out of product.

Academy stores reopening Monday night include locations in Cumming, Buford, Gainesville, Cartersville, Newnan, McDonough, Kennesaw, Snellville, Hiram and Douglasville.

Fans will also be able to find Georgia gear online immediately after the game.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods said it will also reopen to sell gear at select stores across Georgia. Additionally, stores will open early Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. if the Dawgs win and gear will be immediately available after the game online. Customers can also order in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.

Below are the following Dick's Sporting Goods locations that you'll be able to find gear at:

Epps Bridge Center

1791 Oconee Connector, Suite 120

Athens, GA 30606

Mall of Georgia at Millcreek

3333 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30519

The Shoppes at River Crossing

5080 Riverside Drive

Macon, GA 31201

Lenox Marketplace

3535 Peachtree Road

Atlanta, GA 30326

Canton Marketplace

1810 Cumming Highway

Canton, GA 30115

North Logan Commons

4040 Atlanta Highway

Loganville, GA 30052

North Point Mall

6440 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Augusta Mall

3450 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

East Cobb Crossing

4269 Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Cumming Town Center

2145 Marketplace Blvd.

Cumming, GA 30041

Columbus Park Crossing

5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Columbus Park, GA 31909

Pooler Pointe

201 Tanger Outlets Blvd., Suite 100

Pooler, GA 31322

Lakeshore Mall

150 Pearl Nix Parkway, Suite G

Gainesville, GA 30501

The Village at Newnan Crossing

382 Newnan Crossing Bypass

Newnan, GA 30265

Cumberland Mall

2860 Cumberland Mall Se, Suite 1520

Atlanta, GA 30339

Market Walk

318 Mall Blvd., Suite #200

Savannah, GA 31406

Peachtree Square Augusta Mall

6050 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 450

Norcross, GA 30092

Town Center Commons

667 Ernest W Barrett Parkway Nw,

Suite A