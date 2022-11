UGA No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings, again

The top four team rankings remained the same.

ATHENS, Ga. — Dawgs are on top for the third-straight week in a row.

UGA football kept its No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth in the rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.

Two huge games this weekend could create more clarity.

Michigan is at Ohio State on Saturday and USC hosts Notre Dame, which checked in at 15th in the selection committee's rankings.

There are two more rankings left. The final ones on Dec. 4 set the field for the College Football Playoff. The semifinals will be played Dec. 31 in the Peach and Fiesta bowls. The national championship game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Alabama was seventh, though the Crimson Tide don't seem to have a realistic route to make the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in nine years. LSU and Georgia are already locked into the Southeastern Conference title game.