UGA falls to Oregon Ducks 57-50 in second round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO — A fourth-quarter rally wasn’t enough as the third-seeded UGA women’s basketball team fell to sixth-seeded Oregon 57-50 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

“We felt like we had more basketball to play,” said UGA head coach Joni Taylor.

Redshirt senior Jenna Staiti led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. Redshirt junior guard Mikayla Coombs and senior guard Que Morrison each added eight points for UGA, which finished the season with a 21-7 record.

The game was tied 27-27 at halftime, but Oregon outscored UGA 13-6 in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs rallied to take a 45-44 lead with 4:23 left, but the Ducks went on a 10-3 lead and UGA couldn’t complete the comeback.

Sedona Prince led Oregon with 22 points.

After the game, Taylor reflected on a season in which UGA was one of the top teams in the SEC.