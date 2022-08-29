UGA prepares for first game of season after winning championship last year

Despite this being the first time in 45 years that the Ducks and Bulldogs have faced off, these two teams have some connections.

ATLANTA — College Football is back and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the site for plenty of week 1 football including Georgia's matchup with Oregon as they begin their title defense.

The Dawgs have a tough test as No. 11 Oregon comes to town. Despite this being the first time in 45 years that the Ducks and Bulldogs have faced off, these two teams have some connections.

Former Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning is now the head coach at Oregon.

"I had a great relationship with Dan when he worked at the University of Alabama. Have a lot of respect for the way he went about his job.He didn't try to be somebody he wasn't. He didn't try to impress people, he just worked," Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart said. "Watching what they did in the spring game and knowing the intensity and the organization that Dan has, and the leadership."

"He's probably more familiar with how we go about day-to-day things than any other DC that we face this year," Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett added, who will be the starter for the game.