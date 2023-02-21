UGA, Piedmont announce 10-year sports medicine care contract extension

The agreement continues after seven years of partnership between the university and the healthcare system. The contract began in 2016.

ATLANTA — Student-athletes at the University of Georgia will be getting more sports medicine care. The UGA Athletics Department and Piedmont announced Tuesday that they will be extending their partnership for another 10 years.

"Piedmont makes a positive impact in providing the very best care for our student-athletes. We look forward to the benefits of this partnership for many years to come," UGA Athletics Director Josh Brooks said.

Piedmont will provide medical care for student-athletes from all 21 UGA athletic programs, the release stated.

The healthcare system will also have trained staff on the sidelines of competitions for UGA athletes to treat in-game injuries.

“Community is very important to us and our relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs carries significance to our employees, who take great pride in it," Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett said.

According to the release, student-athletes will have access to on-campus sports medicine facilities. Piedmont staff will be equipped with imaging and medical equipment.

"Our goal in sports medicine is to make a positive impact on health care, sports, performance and life. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes is paramount. Piedmont has provided outstanding medical care in a caring and timely manner to our student-athletes and staff for a number of years," UGA Athletics' Sports Medicine Associate Director Ron Courson said.

The University of Georgia athletic program has won 48 team championships and more than 225 individual national championships. The Bulldogs recently earned the 2023 National College Football Playoff Championship title.