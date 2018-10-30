ATLANTA–For the next five Tuesdays, 11Alive Sports will walk the plank of potential embarrassment ... by projecting the College Football Playoff rankings for each week.

And in case you weren't aware, the inaugural Playoff rankings become public later tonight!

It's worth noting: Our projections will only focus on the upcoming CFP rankings.

In other words, we won't be making a case for the final foursome ... until at least mid-November.

If you're seeking looking-ahead projections, click here.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS

1. ALABAMA (8-0)

REASONS TO SUPPORT THIS RANKING

**Is this version of Alabama perhaps the greatest team of college football's modern era ... or are the Tide merely benefiting from an overrated schedule to date?

We'll find out on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

**Alabama leads the country in scoring offense and ranks second in total offense.

**If the voting ended today ... QB Tua Tagovailoa would be the runaway Heisman Trophy winner.

**Alabama boasts top-16 rankings with scoring defense and total defense.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

4 years of College Football Playoff rankings show importance of a good start. @ralphdrussoAP https://t.co/LHm4hnDpie — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 30, 2018

**The Crimson Tide have been atop the AP and coaches polls every week.

**Alabama's average victory margin stands at 38.2 points.

**Legacy matters, Part I: Alabama has made every College Football Playoff since its inception.

**Legacy matters, Part II: Nick Saban has claimed five of the last nine national titles.

REASONS TO DISMISS THIS RANKING

**Right now, this stands as the biggest no-brainer for the Playoff committee.

2. CLEMSON (8-0)

REASONS TO SUPPORT

**The Tigers are one of four unbeaten teams listed in the top 10 (along with 'Bama, Notre Dame, UCF).

**Clemson has been dominant in its last two outings, hammering previously undefeated North Carolina State by 34 ... and then hanging 59 on Florida State in Tallahassee.

**The star-studded defensive line gets most of the attention (and rightfully so), but the Clemson offense deserves props for its impressive balance.

Freshman Trevor Lawrence (1,490 yards passing, 16 TDs, 65.3-percent completion rate) has been a rock at quarterback. The three-headed rushing attack of Travis Etienne (892 total yards, 15 TDs), Lyn-J Dixon (9.2 yards per carry) and Adam Choice have been great during crunch time.

**Texas A&M wasn't ranked at the time of Clemson's narrow road win from September; but it's imperative for the Aggies to keep winning and indirectly boosting the Tigers' Playoff resume.

Every little bit helps.

#Clemson #ALLIN RB Travis Etienne has double the touchdowns of any other running back in the ACC. Amazing numbers on limited carries. https://t.co/DpcI1UlVq6 pic.twitter.com/jv7tP4lIRF — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 22, 2018

**Given the school's decorated success from previous years, an undefeated Clemson would be an easy pick for the four-team Playoff.

Consequently, a lackluster opponent for the ACC title game (Virginia Tech, Miami, Virginia ... or maybe even Georgia Tech) likely wouldn't hinder the Tigers' chances of earning a semifinals berth.

Just win, baby!

REASONS TO DISMISS

**Right now, Clemson's a solid No. 2; and a road victory against No. 24 Boston College (next Saturday) would only fortify this status.

3. LSU (7-1)

REASONS TO SUPPORT

**The Tigers are the only team with three victories vs. the AP Top 10 (Miami, Auburn, UGA–at the time of the respective matchups).

**Strength of Schedule: LSU holds an elite-level ranking of 6th nationally (source: SBNation).

**The SEC has seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25–the highest count of any league.

**Charting the one-loss teams in the AP Top 15, only the defeats for UGA (@ LSU) and Michigan (@ Notre Dame) carry greater weight than LSU's setback at Florida.

(Sorry, Oklahoma.)

**The esteemed Playoff committee understands the impact of creating a top-4 matchup for the masses right out of the chute (Alabama @ LSU on Saturday).

The 'Bama-LSU winner will likely be the Playoff committee's No. 1 team for next week's Playoff rankings.

Also, the victor will almost certainly earn a spot in the SEC championship game.

REASONS TO DISMISS

**No one would dispute that LSU has endured a tougher path than Notre Dame this season.

Plus, the Fighting Irish survived Pitt, Ball State and Vanderbilt by a grand total of 18 points.

4. NOTRE DAME (7-0)

REASONS TO SUPPORT

**The Irish have three impressive wins on their resume–vs. Michigan, vs. Stanford and at Virginia Tech.

**Overall, Notre Dame has a respectable schedule full of 10 Power 5 programs, plus one service academy (Navy).

**The Playoff committee members will likely appreciate the Irish's acumen for being strong during close games.

**Notre Dame has a decent finishing kick with Northwestern (road), Florida State, Syracuse, USC (road).

**The Irish are well-balanced on offense, boasting seven tailbacks/pass-catchers with big-play availability.

**Given the immense drawing power of Notre Dame as a national brand, an undefeated Irish squad would be a lead-pipe cinch for the Playoff.

REASONS TO DISMISS

**Does Notre Dame have the stuff to be dominant? As referenced above, it's hard to imagine Alabama or Clemson barely beat Vandy, Ball State and Pitt at home ... by an average margin of six points.

As such, there may be plenty of skeptics throughout the country, waiting to pounce on Notre Dame's first epic fail.

BEST OF THE REST

5. GEORGIA (7-1)

SKINNY: Of the teams listed from 5-10 (below), only the Dawgs would be guaranteed a top-2 Playoff ranking if they ran the table from this point forward.

Why is that? Georgia would own victories over Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina and then either Alabama/LSU (SEC title game).

That's a tough resume to beat ... especially as the SEC champs.

6. MICHIGAN (7-1)

SKINNY: Michigan's run to potential Playoff glory starts with Penn State this weekend.

Earn a win there ... and we're likely talking about a Michigan-Ohio State showdown for Big Ten East supremacy on Thanksgiving Weekend.

7. OKLAHOMA (7-1)

SKINNY: The Sooners' best win to date: A good road victory against Iowa State ... but it's still not enough to overwhelm LSU, UGA or Michigan in the initial Playoff rankings.

The first ever college football playoff rankings 😂😂 crazy times pic.twitter.com/WTJhwgVPyU — Connor Blakely (@ConnorBlakely) October 29, 2018

8. WASHINGTON STATE (7-1)

SKINNY: It's fun to imagine where the Cougars might be, if they had pulled out that September thriller against USC (on the road).

Wazzu already owns rock-solid victories against Utah, Oregon and Stanford.

Bottom line: If the Playoff committee truly wants to make a splash tonight (since the top-4 should be fairly obvious), they could rank Washington State ahead of Oklahoma.

9. KENTUCKY (7-1)

SKINNY: Tough call here, but the Wildcats get the nod for three reasons:

a) Kentucky hasn't allowed more than 20 points to any team this season.

b) UK has a 2-0 record against ranked teams (at the time of each encounter). There's also a very-respectable overtime road loss to Texas A&M.

c) It's one day before Halloween ... and the Wildcats could clinch the SEC East title by Saturday night.

10. UCF (7-0)

SKINNY: Let's set the record straight here:

In my opinion, if Ohio State and UCF met on a neutral field 10 times, the Buckeyes would sweep the series without a single blemish.

However, tonight's rankings are more about the current resume, and two major factors stand out between the programs:

a) UCF, which hasn't lost in two years, crushed a Power 5 team (Pitt) by 31 points back in September.

b) Right now, it's impossible to forgive Ohio State for losing to Purdue by 29 points.

The same Boilermakers who lost to Eastern Michigan ... and then followed up their OSU shocker with a double-digit defeat to Michigan State.

© 2018 WXIA