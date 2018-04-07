ATHENS, Ga. -- UGA starting quarterback Jake Fromm has suffered a broken hand.

According to UGA Rivals, Fromm suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand Monday afternoon in an accident on Lake Burton.

Lee Fromm, the star QB's mother, said the injury is not serious.

Earlier this summer, the UGA quarterback, who recently led the Bulldogs to the brink of the national championship as a true freshman (before losing to Alabama in overtime), got a fishing lure stuck in his left leg, while fishing in the southern part of Georgia.

Fromm's mother said the injury isn't expected to impact the upcoming season.

Last year, Fromm passed 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns over 15 games. He seized control of the starting quarterback slot after Jacob Eason, who has since transferred to the University of Washington, incurred a knee injury early in the season.

UGA has already been billed as a national-title contender for 2018. On Sept. 1, the Bulldogs open at home against Austin Peay.

