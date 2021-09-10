UGA quarterback JT Daniels won't start in game against UAB

Daniels will not start, but he may be available if the team needs him on Saturday as he has not been officially ruled out.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has a strained oblique and has been limited in practices ahead of Saturday's game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Saturday, according to 11Alive's UGA Insiders.

On Tuesday, UGA head coach Kirby Smart said redshirt freshman Carson Beck was the team's No. 2 quarterback. However, Stetson Bennett IV is also on the roster. He helped the Bulldogs win four games last season before Daniels came in and took over as the team's starter.

It would not surprise 11Alive's UGA Insiders if Bennett starts against UAB.