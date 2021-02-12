What to know about UGA's quarterback | SEC Championship Game

Here's what you need to know about Stetson Bennett.

ATLANTA — After an undefeated regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game Saturday.

The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett in what will be the most highly anticipated game of his college career.

This season, Bennett took over for JT Daniels when he got injured.

The quarterback made his first appearance and start of the season against UAB. In that game, Stetson tied the record for most touchdowns by a UGA quarterback in a game with five.

It wound up laying the foundation for Bennett to secure the starting job essentially through the entirety of the season - he went on to start nine of the 11 games in which he played.

And he made the most of his opportunity - according to UGA, Bennett ranks 2nd nationally in passing efficiency, 1st in yards per completion and 2nd in years per pass attempt.

he was also named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the Bulldogs' game against Vanderbilt. Bennett is one of three finalists for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

A native of Blackshear, Ga., Bennett attended Pierce County High School, between Valdosta and Brunswick. Bennett was a walk-on at Georgia his freshman season. He then made the transfer from UGA to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where led he led the school to a 10-2 overall record and a Mississippi Bowl win for a season, according to UGA's website.

After Bennett re-enrolled at Georgia, he made big moves once again. Bennett started five of 10 games in the 2020 season and finished the Bulldogs' season as its top passer with him completing 86 of 155 passes.