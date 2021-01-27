UGA releases its 2021 football schedule

The schedule is, of course, dependent on whether or not college football moves forward in a traditional format for this fall.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released its 2021 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The schedule is, of course, dependent on whether or not collegiate football moves forward in a traditional format for this fall. Provided that happens, the Bulldogs will open the season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte against Clemson.

Georgia is hosting two other non-conference games on the 2021 schedule -- University of Alabama-Birmingham and Charleston Southern -- before they play the traditional season-ending rivalry battle against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Nov. 27.

In-conference away games this season are scheduled at Vanderbilt, Auburn and Tennessee, with home contests against South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri.

The usual cross-border battle against Florida is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Jacksonville.

Here is a look at the schedule (*Southeastern Conference game):

Sept. 4 Clemson (Charlotte)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 *SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 25 *at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 *ARKANSAS

Oct. 9 *at Auburn

Oct. 16 *KENTUCKY

Oct. 23 Open Date

Oct. 30 *Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 *MISSOURI

Nov. 13 *at Tennessee

Nov. 20 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN