UGA reports ticketing problem ahead of home opener

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: Georgia Tech is reporting the same issue (though their game is not until 7 p.m.). They said the ticketing company, Paciolan, is "experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time."

According to Georgia Tech, "Paciolan is working to resolve the issue."

UGA reported a ticketing issue Saturday just about two and a half hours to go until game time.

The Bulldogs are set to take on visiting Samford, an FCS program, at 4 p.m. in their home opener at Sanford Stadium.

A little before 1:30 p.m., UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider is "currently experiencing a nationwide disruption of services."

This appears to be affecting the electronic ticketing system the school - like virtually all sporting events now - uses.

"At this time fans might not be able to access tickets and/or parking permits on the Georgia app or online," UGA said. "They are working to resolve this issue."

The UGA Athletics account added that fans who have already downloaded their tickets "should not experience any issue entering Sanford Stadium."

UGA added that those who have already downloaded their tickets and were planning on transferring them may not be able to do so.

For fans who have, but are unable to download, their tickets, UGA said that "ticket representatives will be at gates to assist with any issues."

It was not clear if the issue would be resolved in time for kickoff.

