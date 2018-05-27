ATHENS, Ga.—Hello, Oklahoma City!

On Saturday, the UGA softball team clinched a berth in the Women's College World Series by knocking off Tennessee in super-regional play. With the 2-1 victory (extra innings), the lady Bulldogs earned their fourth trip to the WCWS in school history.

Here are a few game excerpts, courtesy of the UGA athletic department:

**Sophomore pitcher Mary Wilson Avant (12-3 for the season) tossed five hitless innings before surrendering a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

**Cortni Emanuel and Ciara Bryan had two hits apiece at the top of the UGA lineup.

Huge Congrats to @UGASoftball !! Go Dawgs! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 26, 2018

**Seventh inning: With a runner on first base, UGA's Alyssa Dicarlo cracked a triple into the right-center gap, thus scoring pinch-runner Tyler Armistead from first, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

**The Lady Vols produced the tying run in the 7th, thanks to two singles and one hit-by-pitch.

**With two outs and nobody on in the eighth inning, UGA's Emmanuel belted her third career home run over the right-field fence. It would serve as the eventual game-winner for the Bulldogs (48-11).

**The WCWS will be held from May 31 to June 6 in Oklahoma City. The Bulldogs last reached this stage of the NCAA play in 2016.

