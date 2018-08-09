When is a controversial play in college football ... not really a controversy?

For a cool answer to this existential question, look no further than UGA's first touchdown on Saturday, the initial salvo to getting a lightning-fast jump on South Carolina (14 points in the first six minutes).

On just the fourth play of the game, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley fired a seemingly perfect pass to his receiver, but the ball clanged off the hands, bounced straight up in the air and then was cleanly fielded by UGA defensive back DeAndre Baker.

But the fun didn't end there.

With plenty of daylight to run, Baker took the interception and cruised all the way for a 56-yard touchdown return.

Or so it seemed.

Television replays, courtesy of the brilliantly conceived Pylon Cam, clearly showed Baker had inexplicably dropped possession of the ball before crossing the goal line; but since there weren't many players occupying that corner at the time ... the ball was up for grabs at the 1 for perhaps two full seconds.

Better safe than sorry. Shout out to Juwan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/YbGECfbSwT — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 8, 2018

But alas, Georgia linebacker Juwan Taylor morphed into Johnny On The Spot, recovering Baker's "fumble" and waltzing into the end zone.

Just ... in ... case.

The problem for Taylor: The Instant Replay officials never sought a replay of Baker's pre-goal-line fumble ... and couldn't overturn the call after Rodrigo Blankenship's PAT was good.

Which brings us to this: Baker officially gets credit for the pick-six ... but Taylor was the real hero during the sequence; and he'll have the Money Shot from the Pylon Cam to celebrate the moment forever.

UPDATE: As of 4:32 p.m., ESPN.com's crediting Juwan Taylor for the touchdown ... but CBS, NBC and the SEC pages are still giving it to Baker.

