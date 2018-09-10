It'll take more than broken bones to keep Loran Smith away from UGA football.

On Monday, the 80-year-old sports legend, who's been associated with Georgia for seven decades, was hospitalized with multiple injuries, while watching the Bulldogs practice indoors.

According to the UGA athletic department, a pair of Dawgs players collided with Smith out of bounds, while finishing a special-teams play in practice.

According to reports, Smith apparently sustained fractures to his hip and elbow.

On Tuesday, Smith underwent surgery at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He could be released by Wednesday or Thursday, according to UGA, and stands to make a full recovery.

Smith has worn many hats with UGA sports throughout the years, starting with his time as a student-athlete in the late 1950s and garnering regional fame as a longtime radio announcer for Georgia football, sharing air time with iconic play-by-play man Larry Munson.

A 21-year member of the Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame, Smith has authored many books on collegiate sports–including Between The Hedges, chronicling the first 100 years of UGA football.

