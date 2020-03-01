ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia coaching staff did it again.

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington verbalized his commitment to the University of Georgia during the Under Armour All-America game earlier today.

Washington spoke with UGASports.com’s Trent Smallwood in Orlando this past week and gave a brief overview of how he signed on National Signing Day but decided to keep the decision private until the Under Armour game.

"I really didn't even tell my mom because she gets football but she really doesn't know this whole recruiting process," Washington said. "I really just told my coach, one of [the team's chosen] coaches, and my future wife. That's pretty much it."

Darnell Washington

Jake Reuse/UGA Insider

With Washington’s decision finally public, he said the decision to commit to Georgia was ultimately all about the coaching staff.

"It really came down to how I got along with the coaches. Not only that but the recruiting pitches," Washington said. "I know what’s real and what’s not. It came down to just the vibe of the school and the vibe of the coaches. I just want to work. I don’t want anything given, I want to earn it."

Washington will have an opportunity to earn early playing time with tight ends Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner exhausting their eligibility and graduating.

Darnell Washington is rated as the No. 2 overall tight end in the country and is a five-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. Washington is the only tight end commit for the Bulldogs.

