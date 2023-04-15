Georgia's shiny new national championship rings are in | Here's what they look like

The team released the new bling in a social media post on Saturday just before their annual G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's brand new gleaming national championship rings are officially in.

They are a bit different from the 2021 rings the Dawgs received at this time last spring. Georgia broke out the gold glamour with their new rings -- a look very similar to the Atlanta Braves' World Series rings in 2021.

Highlighted by two College Football Playoff Championship trophies next to each other at the top, symbolic of their back-to-back titles, the Dawgs did not let one detail go to waste.

You can see the full video of the ring release below.

The word "Hunt" -- a motto the Dawgs had from the onset of the season with the mindset they were not going to be the ones hunted, but rather they were the ones doing the hunting -- is featured on the bottom of the ring.

The city of Los Angeles is also depicted on the ring with the word "Hollywood" along with the Georgia "Power G" logo and TCU's logo -- with the final score of 65-7.