'Ready to go' | Former UGA head coach Vince Dooley released from hospital

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary University of Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley said Tuesday he's "ready to go," referencing to Saturday's homecoming game in Athens.

Dooley, who turned 90 years old in September, was hospitalized for several days with a "mild case" of COVID-19.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said.

He will hold a book signing in Athens on Saturday and then attend the game against Vanderbilt.

“But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game,” Dooley said.