Have any non-TV-viewing plans for next Saturday?

If so, you might want to break the commitment altogether, or at least start laying the groundwork for a last-minute and eminently fake head cold.

Why is that? Well, on the strength of its 36-17 victory over Florida in the annual 'Cocktail' showdown, No. 7 UGA's suddenly in position to clinch the SEC East title next week, knowing that a winner-take-all win at Kentucky (stunned Missouri on a last-second TD Saturday) would clinch the division crown a full three weeks before Thanksgiving weekend.

You might recall Georgia secured the SEC East on the first November Saturday last year, as well, but that division title had become a foregone conclusion by mid-October, given the sorry state of the East brethren.

Kirby Smart: We got better today...our kids have character. #UGA pic.twitter.com/Qpd5AtLJPq — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) October 27, 2018

However, this season had a different feel, via lowered expectations, factoring in Georgia's massive turnover at key positions.

And yet, the 2018 Dawgs (7-1 overall, 5-1 in league play) are in a similarly stellar position of controlling their own destiny, in terms of chasing three of the biggest prizes in college football:

a) SEC East title (next week)

b) Beating the West division champion (Alabama or LSU) in the SEC championship

c) With the SEC title in tow, perhaps leapfrogging every conference champion to garner a top-two seed in the four-team College Football Playoff.

THAT'S A WRAP

This was hardly Georgia's cleanest effort of the season.

**Florida should have notched an easy first-quarter touchdown off a perfectly designed flea flicker ... but Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks inexplicably missed his wide-open target.

**On offense, the Bulldogs were brutal in short-yardage and goal-line situations, often telegraphing their play-call intent to a Gators defense which defended the expected runs with 99.99 percent fervor.

**Georgia's run defense struggled to contain the cadre of Florida rushers, yielding 170 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

**Head coach Kirby Smart should have been more organized in the run-up to halftime, in terms of maximizing his timeouts.

In a perfect world, UGA could have had two more goal-line opportunities right before the break ... instead of wasting valuable time and ultimately settling for a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal.

That aside, this still ranks as a signature win for the program, thanks to the defense's ability to force turnovers and quarterback Jake Fromm's capacity for being near-flawless in the red zone.

This stadium looks a lot like it did at the end of the game last year. #UGA 36, #Gators 17. Final. pic.twitter.com/3gUL6ewt7g — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 27, 2018

The sophomore logged every snap for the Dawgs, and he rewarded the coaches' hubris with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Georgia led for large chunks of this game, rolling up 10 quick points in the first quarter.

After a Blankenship field goal, UGA's Richard Lecounte III recovered a Florida fumble in its own end. The crucial turnover occurred just minutes after the Gators' epic fail on the flea flicker.

Florida claimed its only lead in the third quarter, the result of Franks' 36-yard touchdown pass to Freddie Swain.

But instead of it serving as a momentum swing in Florida's favor, the touchdown merely forced Georgia to clamp down and focus on exploiting the Gators downfield ... and eventually paving the way for two back-breaking scores in the final quarter (Terry Godwin TD reception, D'Andre Swift rushing TD).

SATURDAY'S HEROES

FROMM: 240 yards passing, 3 TDs

SWIFT: 117 total yards, 1 TD

JEREMIAH HOLLOMAN: 4 catches, 48 yards, 2 TDs

