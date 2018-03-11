Here's a quick halftime breakdown of the UGA-Kentucky clash, with the Bulldogs possessing a 14-3 lead after 30 minutes.

1. There are no lingering doubts about D'Andre Swift's groin injury

The UGA tailback's 20-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Kentucky defense easily ranks as the coolest occurrence of the first half.

Just seconds before Swift's scoring run, which featured multiple cutbacks to the goal line, the drive had all the makings of a chip-shot field goal for UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

There were a few downfield throws, but mainly of the conservative tone; and at the time, Georgia only led Kentucky by four points (7-3).

Enter Swift, who juked so hard on the first cutback, I was convinced that he had faked out his own towel (tucked into the uniform).

Instead, it was merely a Kentucky defender grasping at air ... or at least nothing else weighing more two ounces.

All told, Swift accounted for 75 total yards (57 rushing) and one touchdown in the first half ... from only 10 touches.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

2. There are no doubts about the roles of the two Georgia quarterbacks

It's a small sample size, granted; but through 2 1/2 games against quality SEC defenses (LSU, Florida, Kentucky), freshman QB Justin Fields has yet to attempt a pass for the Dawgs.

Conversely, sophomore Jake Fromm has been on the field during every crunch-time moment for that stretch of LSU, Florida, Kentucky; and consequently, Fromm has been 100-percent responsible for every passing opportunity.

CLEMONS: Watch Mecole Hardman dazzle the Kentucky crowd with a punt return

Which brings us to this: It doesn't take a genius to observe that Fields, at least in the eyes of the UGA coaches, isn't ready for prime-time repetitions against the conference's best defenses.

And frankly, there's no shame in that. The vast majority of 18-year-old signal-callers wouldn't be ready to lock horns with experienced defenders at the SEC level.

That said, Fields' cameos may be a disservice to the youngster, citing one key reason:

Whenever entering the game, opposing defenses are reflexively shouting "WILDCAT" ... knowing there's a nil chance of Fields dropping back and throwing downfield.

3. Kentucky has zero chance of brokering a comeback win ... without Benny Snell Jr.

Quarterback Terry Wilson deserves kudos for efficiently completing 9 of 11 passes for 66 yards in the first half—or eight more pass attempts versus Vanderbilt for the entire game (a few weeks ago).

But the Wildcats don't own a top-10 ranking in the coaching and media polls for their passing prowess. As such, there are no Tim Couches, Jared Lorezens or Andre' Woodsons on the roster.

No, this offense is essentially built around the power running of Snell, who had amassed 3,570 total yards (3,384 rushing) and 41 touchdowns through 2 1/2 seasons of college ball.

And if Snell can't play during the second half, it's hard to envision the Wildcats proffering multiple touchdown drives against the Dawgs, especially if Kentucky becomes obligated to pass its way out of a double-digit deficit.

Can Snell (lower-leg injury) return in the second half? Let's hope so. After all, this is Kentucky football's Game Of The Half-Century ... and it would be a shame to see him sidelined with an injury which could be temporarily neutralized by a few pain pills or the body's natural adrenaline powers.

© 2018 WXIA