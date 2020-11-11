UGA's game on Saturday postponed due to COVID issues

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football game on Saturday against Missouri will not take place as scheduled.
The game has been postponed due to a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Mizzou program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements," according to a statement released by the Missouri football team.
Rivals.com is reporting that Missouri has already tentatively rescheduled a game for Dec. 12 against Vanderbilt. According to the league office, the options to reschedule the Georgia - Missouri contest could include Dec. 19, the date of the SEC Championship, as a possibility.
Earlier this week, No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all forced to reschedule.
SEC guidelines state that a team should have 53 players available, including at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen to play the following week.
