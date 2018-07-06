One year has passed by since the University of Georgia track and field coach Petros Kyprianou received a call before the women’s 4x400-meter relay at last year’s NCAA championships, the last event in the meet. He was told to bring his entire team down to the field, so the NCAA committee chairman could hand the Georgia women the championship trophy, if they won.

The Bulldogs watched and waited as 20,000 people roared to life as the relay started. Georgia held its collective breath.

The national championship would come down to this one race. If the Oregon sprinters won, Oregon would be the champion. If the Ducks’ sprinters didn’t win, Georgia would claim its first national title in track.

Oregon won. The next thing Kyprianou was told: "Get your girls. Go back in the stands."

"If we would’ve had just one [track athlete], I think we would’ve won," Kyprianou said.

This week, Kyprianou and his team are competing in Oregon for the outdoor national championship--a possible redemption story from last year’s 1.8-point loss.

The goal isn’t to hear the same words Kyprianou heard last year.

RESOLVING THE PROBLEM

After losing 1.8 points for the national title, Kyprianou knew a change needed to be made.

He recruited Lynna Irby, who won 400-meter silver at the 2016 world junior championships. In August, Georgia hired a women’s sprint coach, Althea Thomas.

"Georgia still has a super-strong field focus, but they have a few girls that could make some noise on the track for them," said Taylor Dutch, a freelance journalist for FloTrack and Runner’s World.

Irby already qualified for NCAAs and broke the UGA record in the 200 meters. Jessica and Samantha Drop, distance runners and twins, also qualified for NCAAs. This will be the first time since 2014 Georgia will have at least three track athletes representing the team at the NCAA championships.

"The Drop twins have helped elevate the team’s speed and success," senior distance runner Grace Tavani said. "Now, the team can finally contribute talent on the national level."

From 2015-17, the Georgia women had no track athletes at the NCAAs. In the four seasons previous to that, the Bulldogs had just six track athletes total.

Thomas previously coached at Clemson. Kyprianou met Thomas in passing during track events as coaches. Thomas wanted to come to Georgia because of Kyprianou’s passion and goals he had for his team.

"He told me what his vision was and wanted to win," Thomas said. "He knew he could win here. He wanted to surround himself with people who thought the same go-getters who could take it by storm."

Upon being hired, Thomas wasn’t told she needed to get runners to nationals.

"It was more about the foundational things. Come in make a connection with the girls," Thomas said. "We kind of talked about that and how that was a key to success getting athletes to trust you, getting to know them as people and allow them to trust you as a coach."

With Thomas’ connection with the runners, success has been achieved. As for Lynna Irby, Auburn, Miami and Alabama were on her radar. She was sold on Georgia when Kyprianou promised her she could compete in all of her events.

"A lot of school were only recruiting me for my 400 [meter] not my 100 [meter] and 200 [meter]," Irby said. "Petros promised me they would take care of me physically and emotionally."

PREPARING FOR NCAAS

Unlike other teams in the country, Georgia doesn’t participate in dual meets. It doesn’t help the Bulldogs gather points to win a title. The success in the meets during the season can help them in ranking, but success comes from athletes qualifying for nationals which comes from the time or distance they score.

"Now to get to the NCAA championship, dual meets aren’t the focus," Dutch said. "The schools that still do dual meets are out of tradition and kind of bragging rights."

For teams to succeed in dual meets, a team needs to be successful in a majority of all events. The more points a team can achieve, the better chance it will have to win a duel meet.

"Our sport isn’t set up for dual meets anymore," Georgia’s throwing coach Don Babbitt said. "There is no benefit at being well-rounded in our conference. You just try to stand out where you can. You have to take the points where you can get them."

MOVING FORWARD

The team made noise earlier this season. The Bulldogs won the indoor national championships, but this week is Georgia’s biggest of the year — the outdoor national championships.

If field athletes match last year’s performance, the addition of more track athletes might give the women’s team a chance to clinch the championship.

"As good as we [have] been, we are still the new team on the block," Kyprianou said. "People still talk about why is Georgia top five every weekend? That’s what gives us motivation. We aren’t a traditional powerhouse. We have great athletes."

However, Georgia’s ultimate motivation doesn’t stem from under-estimation. Kyprianou claims for those that witnessed the end of the 2017 season, their ultimate motivation stems from one phrase:

"Get your girls. Go back in the stands."

