How UGA's Zamir White, James Cook stack up against past players

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs have been pumping out successful running back seasons year after year, but last year was different.

Zamir White was seen as the next great Georgia running back after former Bulldogs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. However, White fell short of some fans’ expectations in 2020.

With White returning to Georgia, there’s excitement going into the 2021 college football season.

Georgia running back coach Dell McGee compared Georgia’s running back tandem going into the season of White and James Cook to having Chubb and Michel in the same backfield a few years ago.

However, some say the players are different.

On the daily Locked On Bulldogs podcast, hosts Daniel Monroe and Clint Shamblin discussed White’s performance and how it stacks up with some of the previous running back stars that have played at Georgia lately.

“With all that talent, last season, Zamir White, in a shortened and condensed season, Georgia played ten total games,” said Shamblin. “Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, for context, played 15 games and they rushed for 1,200 yards. Last season, Zamir White, in 10 games, rushed for 780 yards.”

