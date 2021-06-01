University of Georgia appoints new director of athletics

Josh Brooks joined the UGA staff in December 2016 as Executive Associate Director of Athletics.

ATHENS, Ala. — The University of Georgia has announced Josh Brooks as the new J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics at the University of Georgia.

Brooks will become UGA’s twelfth athletic director, following the retirement of Greg McGarity, who held the position for 10 years, a release send by the university said.

“From visionary and strategist to contract negotiator, fundraiser, and champion for student-athletes—the modern-day athletic director must effectively wear many hats,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. “I am confident that Josh can wear all of these hats extraordinarily well, and I am excited to see our athletic program continue to evolve as one of the premier programs in the nation with him at the helm.”

Brooks joined the UGA staff in December 2016 as Executive Associate Director of Athletics. He was promoted to UGA Deputy Athletic Director in May 2018 and Senior Deputy Athletic Director in January 2020. Brooks is currently serving as Interim Athletic Director.

“I want to thank President Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started."

To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics—from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators—you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us," he added. "As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes.”

According to a release sent by the university, the search process was overseen by an 11-person advisory committee.