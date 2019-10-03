The college sports world drew a collective sigh on Sunday.

According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, baseball player Jimmy McDonald's MRI on his head and neck "came back fine" – nearly 24 hours after the Presbyterian catcher had been part of an ugly collision, with McDonald and UGA outfielder Randon Jernigan diving for home plate at the same time.

Seconds after, McDonald lied motionless on the ground, striking fear into those watching the doubleheader at Foley Field.

The Presbyterian team even knelt in prayer on the field, while McDonald was treated by medical officials and subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital (Piedmont Athens Regional).

Here's the series of Tweet updates, regarding McDonald's improved condition: