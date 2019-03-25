ATLANTA — More details have emerged from 11Alive Sports' Sunday report regarding the arrest of UGA cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, a former 4-star recruit and current early enrollee at Georgia.

Tyler Simmons, one of the the Bulldogs' leading returning wideouts for 2019 (four total TDs last year), was reportedly cited by police in the same incident.

Simmons and Stevenson were reportedly charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

After the incident, Simmons was taken to an Athens-area hospital for treatment of an apparent injury.

And according to the Athens-Clarke County police log, after being arrested at 2:42 a.m., Stevenson had been released from jail less than hour later, the result of posting a $1,000 bond.

RELATED

Counting the Stevenson/Simmons incident, a total of four UGA football players have been arrested in the last 30 days, including Jaden Hunter and Latavious Brini.

Back in late February, Brini had been arrested for allegedly slapping a man in the Athens area; and last week, Hunter got charged for driving on a suspended/revoked license.

For its 2019 rankings with cornerbacks, Rivals.com has Stevenson – a Homestead, Florida-native (Miami area) – ranked as the No. 6 player at that position.

For what it's worth, within that same listing, Stevenson stands as Rivals' highest-ranked 4-star cornerback.