ATLANTA—The UGA football program wasn't rewarded with a higher national ranking Sunday, despite No. 2 Ohio State's astonishing fall from grace on the previous night (29-point loss to Purdue).
For the USA TODAY Sports/Amway Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs (Saturday bye) held firm with the No. 6 ranking—the same status as last week.
Perhaps things will be different with The Associated Press poll; but in the coaches' eyes, Michigan (beat Michigan State on Saturday) and LSU (defeated Mississippi State) had enough cachet to leapfrog Georgia.
Here are a few notables about the coaches poll:
**Alabama commandeered the vast majority of first-place votes, accounting for 60 of the 62 tallies.
**LSU and Alabama have cleared all obstacles, in advance of the Nov. 3 showdown in Baton Rouge—an epic battle that will likely determine the SEC West champion.
**Georgia's the only team in this countdown with two top-15 opponents over the next two weeks.
**There will be one more USA TODAY/Amway poll before the College Football Playoff committee offers its initial rankings release on Oct. 30.
USA TODAY/AMWAY COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Oklahoma
9. Ohio State
10. UCF
11. Florida
12. West Virginia
13. Washington
14. Penn State
15. Kentucky
16. Washington State
17. Penn State
18. Texas A&M
19. Iowa
20. Wisconsin
21. South Florida
22. North Carolina State
23. Stanford
24. Utah
25. Miami