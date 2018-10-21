ATLANTA—The UGA football program wasn't rewarded with a higher national ranking Sunday, despite No. 2 Ohio State's astonishing fall from grace on the previous night (29-point loss to Purdue).

For the USA TODAY Sports/Amway Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs (Saturday bye) held firm with the No. 6 ranking—the same status as last week.

Perhaps things will be different with The Associated Press poll; but in the coaches' eyes, Michigan (beat Michigan State on Saturday) and LSU (defeated Mississippi State) had enough cachet to leapfrog Georgia.

Here are a few notables about the coaches poll:

**Alabama commandeered the vast majority of first-place votes, accounting for 60 of the 62 tallies.

**LSU and Alabama have cleared all obstacles, in advance of the Nov. 3 showdown in Baton Rouge—an epic battle that will likely determine the SEC West champion.

**Georgia's the only team in this countdown with two top-15 opponents over the next two weeks.

**There will be one more USA TODAY/Amway poll before the College Football Playoff committee offers its initial rankings release on Oct. 30.

USA TODAY/AMWAY COACHES TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Oklahoma

9. Ohio State

10. UCF

11. Florida

12. West Virginia

13. Washington

14. Penn State

15. Kentucky

16. Washington State

17. Penn State

18. Texas A&M

19. Iowa

20. Wisconsin

21. South Florida

22. North Carolina State

23. Stanford

24. Utah

25. Miami

