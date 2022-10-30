Vince Dooley funeral services announced | How you can pay tribute

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog fans across the country are still mourning the loss of a legend. Former head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley died Friday at the age of 90.
The University announced on behalf of the family that funeral services would be private. They said a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to:
- University of Georgia Libraries, 320 South Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602
- The Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, GA 30308
- Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
- The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605.
Bernstein Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the funeral. Those who wish to share memories of Dooley or express their condolences can do so here.
The beloved coach and athletic director is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, and is the winningest football coach in school history, mounting 201 victories and six SEC titles during his 25 years leading the Bulldogs from 1963 to 1989.