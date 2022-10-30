Vince Dooley funeral services announced | How you can pay tribute

The family has offered multiple ways for fans who want to make contributions in Dooley's name.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog fans across the country are still mourning the loss of a legend. Former head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley died Friday at the age of 90.

The University announced on behalf of the family that funeral services would be private. They said a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to:

University of Georgia Libraries, 320 South Jackson Street, Athens, GA 30602

The Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, GA 30308

Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605.

Bernstein Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the funeral. Those who wish to share memories of Dooley or express their condolences can do so here.