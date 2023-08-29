Vince Dooley commemorated with memorial intersection in downtown Athens

The sign will adorn the intersection of Broad Street and Lumpkin Street in downtown Athens. Georgia's General Assembly approved the intersection earlier this year.

ATHENS, Ga. — A new memorial intersection was dedicated to the late University of Georgia legend Vince Dooley, according to university officials.

The sign will adorn the intersection of Broad Street and Lumpkin Street in downtown Athens. Georgia's General Assembly approved the intersection earlier this year in their session as a part of House Resolution 522.

Dooley passed away late last year in October at the age of 90. He served as head football coach and athletics director at UGA for decades.

The legend won 201 games in 25 years as the UGA head football coach, taking the Bulldogs to 20 bowl games and leading them to the 1980 National Championship at the 1981 Sugar Bowl. He started his career at UGA when he was 31 years old. He was the youngest coach in the SEC at the time.

Those who loved the former coach gathered on Monday to unveil the sign honoring the legend.

“The naming of this intersection is a recognition of Coach Dooley’s impact on the greater Athens community, and I think it’s fitting it is at the intersection of UGA’s campus and the community,” said Rep. Houston Gaines, who authored the resolution to name the intersection.

Gov. Brian Kemp also attended the ceremony and spoke about the late coach's legacy. In addition to the Georgia governor, UGA President Jere Morehead, First Lady Marty Kemp, UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks, members of the Georgia General Assembly and other local officials were in attendance.

“His impact was so much broader. He changed the lives of so many people in our community, and he positively impacted the Athens area and entire state in numerous ways,” Rep. Gaines added.