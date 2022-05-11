Details released for public celebration of life for Vince Dooley at UGA

The ceremony, which was originally announced earlier this month, will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Monday released details for the celebration of life honoring Vince Dooley to be held on campus later this week.

The ceremony, which was originally announced earlier this month, will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.

UGA said the event will be non-ticketed and open to the public, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The school described the ceremony in a release: "Included in the celebration will be guest speakers, several tribute videos, the Redcoat Band, and the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of 'Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History,' with all proceeds benefitting the UGA Redcoat Marching Band.”

Dooley, who earned the Bulldogs 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the team, died late last month at the age of 90.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame. Earlier this month, Bulldogs players donned a special patch on their uniforms honoring Coach Dooley in their game against Tennessee and special markings were also featured on the field to commemorate Dooley's impact on the school.

Gov. Brian Kemp also ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor Dooley that same day, as well.