“Pittman’s Wall,” as the Georgia offensive line is called around campus, just got a little bit bigger.

Warren McClendon of Brunswick, 2019 four-star offensive tackle, committed to play football at the University of Georgia on Monday, giving the Dawgs their second offensive line pledge of the cycle.

McClendon chose to stay in-state, despite aggressive pushes by the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks presented the biggest threat to UGA’s chances down the stretch, as McClendon’s cousin, Bryan, once a receiver and position coach for the Bulldogs, is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5-inch tackle out of Brunswick High caught the eye of offensive line coach Sam Pittman as a sophomore and received an offer soon thereafter.

“Georgia has been talking to me a lot,” McClendon told Rivals.com. “They keep telling me they want me to stay home and be a Dawg. I’ve been up there a few times over the past few months. I came up for the Tennessee game. It was a crazy environment. I visited again in January and it was a good trip. I talked with Coach Pittman and Coach Smart mostly when I was there.”

McClendon joins Rhode Island-based four-star tackle Xavier Truss in the 2019 offensive line class for the Bulldogs. It was Truss who bestowed the moniker “Pittman’s Wall” on the talented line in Athens, and McClendon hopes he can fit right in.

“Coach Pittman has been telling me I’m just what they’re looking for,” McClendon said.

“I think I would fit in good with the new type of offensive linemen they are recruiting now.”

McClendon certainly does fit the mold. With long arms and skill to match, he is the prototypical Sam Pittman recruit.

