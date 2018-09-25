UGA SPORTS LIVE—SEPTEMBER 25

11Alive Sports offers a live look-in to UGASports.com's weekly edition of UGA Sports Live, featuring hosts Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan.

Today, the guys will rehash Georgia's all-over-the-map, but decisive road win over Missouri and preview Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee rivalry clash in Athens.

The No. 2-ranked Dawgs are prohibitive favorites over the Volunteers ... but, in essence, they're also competing for so-called style points, compared to Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Stanford (all undefeated teams).

Here's the LIVE link:

