The UGA football team got off to a blistering start in their winner-take-all clash with No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday.
The reason for the amazing launch?
Check out receiver Mecole Hardman's electric punt return after the Wildcats failed to move the sticks on their opening possession—a 65-yard run full of twists and turns ... and oohs and ahs.
Four plays later, UGA reached the end zone, the culmination of quarterback Jake Fromm hitting tight end Isaac Nauta for a 4-yard scoring reception.
For the record, Georgia has now opened four games this season with a touchdown drive—including two by Nauta.
If victorious today, UGA (5-1 in the SEC ... No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings poll) would clinch the SEC East title and a subsequent berth in the conference championship (Dec. 1 in Atlanta).
And if Alabama beats LSU in Baton Rouge later tonight, a Georgia-'Bama clash would already be set in stone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium—the same venue of last January's epic national championship game (with the Crimson Tide prevailing in overtime).