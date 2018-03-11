The UGA football team got off to a blistering start in their winner-take-all clash with No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday.

The reason for the amazing launch?

Check out receiver Mecole Hardman's electric punt return after the Wildcats failed to move the sticks on their opening possession—a 65-yard run full of twists and turns ... and oohs and ahs.

Mecole Hardman gets things going for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/u4voQsdwFd — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 3, 2018

Four plays later, UGA reached the end zone, the culmination of quarterback Jake Fromm hitting tight end Isaac Nauta for a 4-yard scoring reception.

For the record, Georgia has now opened four games this season with a touchdown drive—including two by Nauta.

If victorious today, UGA (5-1 in the SEC ... No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings poll) would clinch the SEC East title and a subsequent berth in the conference championship (Dec. 1 in Atlanta).

And if Alabama beats LSU in Baton Rouge later tonight, a Georgia-'Bama clash would already be set in stone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium—the same venue of last January's epic national championship game (with the Crimson Tide prevailing in overtime).

