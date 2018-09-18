UGA SPORTS LIVE -- SEPTEMBER 18

11Alive Sports offers a live look-in to UGASports.com's weekly edition of 'UGA Sports Live,' featuring hosts Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan.

Today, the guys will preview Saturday's Georgia-Missouri showdown in Columbia, with the winner presumably having the inside track to the SEC East title. They'll also look into the head-to-head quarterbacking battle of Jake Fromm vs. Drew Lock, the conference's reigning passing champion and presumptive top-10 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Here's the LIVE link:

UGA SPORTS LIVE -- SEPTEMBER 18

© 2018 WXIA