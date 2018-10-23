UGA SPORTS LIVE—OCTOBER 23

11Alive Sports offers a full viewing of UGASports.com's weekly edition of UGA Sports Live, featuring hosts Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan.

Today, the guys will discuss Georgia's mental and physical state after a bye weekend and preview the Bulldogs' annual showdown with Florida (ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press poll).

The Florida game continues a daunting stretch for UGA, which also has Kentucky (road) and Auburn (home) over the next three Saturdays.

Here's the LIVE link:

UGA SPORTS LIVE—OCTOBER 23

© 2018 WXIA