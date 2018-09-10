UGA SPORTS LIVE—OCTOBER 9

11Alive Sports offers a full viewing of UGASports.com's weekly edition of UGA Sports Live, featuring hosts Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan.

Today, the guys will discuss Georgia's big-play prowess and preview the Bulldogs' big road trip to Baton Rouge, taking on No. 12 LSU (Associated Press poll).

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The LSU game launches a daunting stretch for UGA, which also has Florida (in Jacksonville), Kentucky (road) and Auburn (home) over the next five Saturdays.

Here's the LIVE link:

UGA SPORTS LIVE—OCTOBER 9

© 2018 WXIA