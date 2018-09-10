UGA SPORTS LIVE—OCTOBER 9

11Alive Sports offers a full viewing of UGASports.com's weekly edition of UGA Sports Live, featuring hosts Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan.

Today, the guys will discuss Georgia's big-play prowess and preview the Bulldogs' big road trip to Baton Rouge, taking on No. 12 LSU (Associated Press poll).

The LSU game launches a daunting stretch for UGA, which also has Florida (in Jacksonville), Kentucky (road) and Auburn (home) over the next five Saturdays.

Here's the LIVE link:

