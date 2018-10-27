Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney went viral on Saturday afternoon, in the waning moments of the Bulldogs' 36-17 win over Florida.

And he's probably fine with that right now.

Just a few seconds after tailback D'Andre Swift had rumbled for a game-clinching touchdown of 33 yards, the CBS cameras panned to the jubilant UGA press box, with the coaches celebrating the dual achievement of busting the Gators' defensive resolve ... and vanquishing Florida's realistic hopes of an SEC East title.

Hence, the hyper-intense, and yet strangely sweet reaction from Chaney, who has absorbed his share of criticism during his time in Athens.

Here's the Chaney clip below:

That #UGA offensive coordinator @JimChaneyUGA was a little fired up that Swift TD to make it 36-17... pic.twitter.com/xwtDxIuT2d — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 27, 2018

With Saturday's victory set in stone UGA (7-1 overall, 5-1 in league play) can clinch the SEC East crown with a road win over Kentucky.

