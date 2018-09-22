Georgia might be ranked No. 2 in the country (Associated Press poll) and prohibitive favorites to dismantle all comers during September, but there's still a major price to pay for such greatness.

For the UGA assistants, Step 1 would involve, Staying on Kirby Smart's good side.

Right before halftime of the UGA-Missouri game on Saturday, Coach Smart unleashed a bubbling cauldron of venom toward one of the assistants in the Bulldogs press box–presumably offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

What sparked the one-sided blowup? On the previous play (3rd and 10), UGA executed a precautionary running play to tailback D'Andre Swift, gaining only four yards.

At that point, during an extended timeout, Smart didn't hide his true feelings about play-calling or clock management–whatever might have been his real bone of contention during this hectic period.

This clip below speaks for itself, with Smart breaking off nine seconds of fury onto the unseen coach.

Kirby Smart is CFB’s George Costanza pic.twitter.com/uAbKhowm9w — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 22, 2018

When cooler heads prevail, there will be an upside to this in-game explosion.

Smart served as a long-time protege to Alabama head coach Nick Saban ... which means Kirby has undoubtedly been on the business end of many dressing-downs from his organizational superior.

And Smart survived these experiences with flying colors; and in time, the same will likely ring true for Chaney, who's piloting one of college football's most balanced attacks.

