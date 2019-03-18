There's a reason why UGA quarterback Jake Fromm has 166,000 followers on Twitter.

Instead of offering surface news nuggets and vanilla videos on social media, Fromm has a good track record for entertaining the masses with original content.

Which brings us to this ...

On Sunday night, Fromm posted an interesting video of his Spring Break fun.

The sophomore wasn't partying hard in Fort Lauderdale, South Padre Island or Panama City Beach.

Rather, Fromm was quietly sitting on a boat built for two, fishing ... and training for the upcoming football season with unconventional tools.

We'll just let the video speak for itself:

Georgia will most likely score a top-five ranking in August; and the Dawgs should be heavy favorites to repeat as back-to-back-to-back SEC East champs.

In two full seasons as UGA's primary quarterback, Fromm holds excellent annual averages of 2,688 yards passing, 28.5 touchdowns and just 6.5 interceptions.